Floating markets to bug hunts – here’s what’s on at Foxton Locks over Easter

There is plenty on over Easter at Foxton Locks

Floating markets, art exhibitions and bug hunts are all taking place at Foxton Canal Museum and Locks over the coming weeks.

Over the Easter Weekend a floating market will be held at Foxton Locks from Friday March 29 to Monday April 1 between 10am and 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be handmade items on sale along with refreshments from the floating café.

At Foxton Canal Museum a photography exhibition by award-winning Gill Shaw is currently on display until April 7. It covers the lives, traditions and landscapes of the boating landscape in and around London.

There is also chance for budding artists to create their own masterpieces from Easter until October, with art packs available to borrow from the museum. It is hoped they will be used to create works inspired by the local canal and its history.

Those keen on finding out more about the local canal landscape can take part in Tuesday Tours which will resume from Easter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A museum spokeswoman said: “Accompanied by knowledgeable guides, visitors will venture onto the remains of the inclined plane, gaining insights into the history and engineering feats that shaped the canal landscape.

And from Saturday March 23 to Sunday April 14, families can take part in a Bug Hunt Trail following a trial sheet available from the museum.

The spokeswoman added: “Follow the trail along the picturesque Foxton Locks, where hidden bug pictures await your discovery. Correctly completed trail sheets will be entered into a prize draw.

“Visit us at Foxton Canal Museum to kickstart your bug-filled adventure this Easter.”