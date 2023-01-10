Fines to tackle irresponsible dog owners in Harborough who don't pick up their dog's mess will continue

Protection orders have been extended

Orders to tackle irresponsible dog owners and alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in Harborough district will continue.

Councillors have agreed to extend the Public Space Protection Orders following a consultation which saw the authority receive 150 responses.

Advertisement

The dog control order was put in place in 2016 and makes it offence to fail to pick up dog mess, to not carry bags to pick it up and to fail to put a dog on a lead when told to do so by an authorised officer.

Breach of the order could result in a £100 fixed penalty notice or being taken to court and receive a fine or conviction of up to £1,000.

The alcohol control order covers Market Harborough and Lutterworth town centres. The regulation does not make it illegal to carry alcohol or to drink alcohol in a public place as long as drinking is done responsibly. The order will only be used to tackle anti-social behaviour and allows officers to seize alcohol.

Environment spokesman Cllr Jonathan Bateman said: “This extension to the Dog Control Order will enable the council to continue to address issues such as dog fouling directly with irresponsible dog owners. This regulation is key to helping us to keep our parks and open spaces across the Harborough district clean and safe for everyone to use and enjoy.”

Advertisement