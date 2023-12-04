Figures show Harborough District Council is one of top authorities in East Midlands for creating ‘affordable homes’

Government says affordable housing should be social rented, affordable rented and intermediate housing, provided to eligible households whose needs are not met by the market.

Affordable housing

Figures show that Harborough District Council is among local authorities providing the most “affordable housing” in the East Midlands.

Statistics for last year highlight that the council is delivering more than double the average for the region.

The term ‘affordable’ is debated by many but the Government defines affordable housing should be social rented, affordable rented and intermediate housing, provided to eligible households whose needs are not met by the market.

There are 42 authorities across the East Midlands with a combined delivery of 4,755 affordable homes – averaging 113 per authority.

But Harborough District Council created 231 last year – the fifth highest number in the region.

This year the council created 191 affordable homes – which help people access social and affordable rented properties, and shared ownership. Some of the properties have been built on developments like Airfield Farm near Market Harborough, Tymecrosse Gardens in Market Harborough and Coventry Road in Lutterworth.

Harborough District Council housing spokesman Cllr Jim Knight said: “The number of people living and working in the Harborough district continues to grow year on year, so it is vital we continue to supply much-needed affordable homes to keep up with the demand.”