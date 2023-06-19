News you can trust since 1854
Festival of archeology looking back at village's past to be held in Hallaton

Walks, talks and displays are part of the event
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST
The festival will take place at the end of JulyThe festival will take place at the end of July
A festival of archeology is set to be held in Hallaton.

Hallaton Museum and Hallaton Church Restoration Trust will be holding a number of events as part of the festival, which will take place from July 15-30.

Visitors will find out more about its 2,000 year history and plans for the future through displays, discovery walks, talks and the ‘Café in the Church’.

A spokesman for the museum and trust said: “Hallaton has been a destination of interest from Iron Age travellers and medieval pilgrims to modern day ‘bottle kickers’.

“Our ambition is to share our heritage and history widely and to make Hallaton a must-visit place for visitors to Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Part of the event will see the museum open during weekends with the ‘Where there’s a Will there’s a Way’ exhibition about Hallaton man Edmond Oliver’s pilgrimage in 1533 to Norfolk and back.

Click here for more details about the events available.