Festival of archeology looking back at village's past to be held in Hallaton

A festival of archeology is set to be held in Hallaton.

Hallaton Museum and Hallaton Church Restoration Trust will be holding a number of events as part of the festival, which will take place from July 15-30.

Visitors will find out more about its 2,000 year history and plans for the future through displays, discovery walks, talks and the ‘Café in the Church’.

A spokesman for the museum and trust said: “Hallaton has been a destination of interest from Iron Age travellers and medieval pilgrims to modern day ‘bottle kickers’.

“Our ambition is to share our heritage and history widely and to make Hallaton a must-visit place for visitors to Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Part of the event will see the museum open during weekends with the ‘Where there’s a Will there’s a Way’ exhibition about Hallaton man Edmond Oliver’s pilgrimage in 1533 to Norfolk and back.