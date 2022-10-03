Feedback sought on public orders for dogs and alcohol control zones in Harborough
A three-year Public Space Protection Order in Harborough district will end soon.
Feedback is being sought on public orders for dogs and alcohol control zones.
A three-year Public Space Protection Order in Harborough district will end soon and the council is seeking feedback on extending them for a further three years.
It enables police to deal with anti-social drinking in town centres by removing alcohol from anyone behaving anti-socially.
The dog order makes it an offence to remove dog mess, fail to carry a bag to pick up dog mess and not to put a dog on lead after being requested by a council officer.
A spokesman: “The current three-year orders will shortly be ending, we are therefore looking to extend these orders for a further three years.
"As per the current legislation we are running a consultation with our residents to enable a decision to be made on this proposed extension.”
Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PSPO22 before October 14 to fill out the short survey.