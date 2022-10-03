Feedback sought on public orders for dogs and alcohol control zones in Harborough

A consultation is being held into Public Space Protection Orders.

Feedback is being sought on public orders for dogs and alcohol control zones.

A three-year Public Space Protection Order in Harborough district will end soon and the council is seeking feedback on extending them for a further three years.

It enables police to deal with anti-social drinking in town centres by removing alcohol from anyone behaving anti-socially.

The dog order makes it an offence to remove dog mess, fail to carry a bag to pick up dog mess and not to put a dog on lead after being requested by a council officer.

A spokesman: “The current three-year orders will shortly be ending, we are therefore looking to extend these orders for a further three years.

"As per the current legislation we are running a consultation with our residents to enable a decision to be made on this proposed extension.”