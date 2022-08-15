Fears for Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital near Kibworth as Avian Influenza moves closer

Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital has raised concerns about Avian Influenza.

A charity caring for sick, injured and distressed wildlife in Leicestershire and the surrounding region has raised concerns about Avian Influenza cases being found nearby.

Volunteers say cases have been found in many areas they admit animals from – including north Leicestershire – and they are now having to take extra precautions.

Cases have previously also been confirmed in Nottingham and the West Midlands.

The main groups at high risk of the disease are waterfowl such as ducks, swans and geese, seabirds, gulls and birds of prey.

A charity spokeswoman said: “Reports of avian influenza are getting closer and closer to us and in many areas we regularly admit animals from. We therefore will not be admitting high risk bird species from certain areas which will be assessed on the phone before a bird is brought into our care.

“Please always phone for advice of any birds before you bring them in to us. We may not be able to take the animal into our care but advice will be given for alternative options.”

The government has confirmed there are currently 109 cases of avian influenza – also known as H5N1 - in England.

Residents are urged not to touch any visibly sick or dead birds.

If you find a dead wild bird call DEFRA on 0345 933 55 77 or for advice on a sick or injured bird call Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital on 07951 285366.