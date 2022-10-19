Extra emergency fuel and food support across Leicestershire this winter

The county council will use government funding to provide £1.5million in emergency food and fuel support – triple the amount allocated last year – and ensure some 14,000 children receive free school meal vouchers during Christmas, February half term and Easter holidays.

Council health spokeswoman, Cllr Louise Richardson said: “With energy, food and other prices soaring, people across Leicestershire are clearly having their wallets severely squeezed.“Although we’re not in position to control the major economic factors driving costs, we can help provide important support.“Government changes mean we have more freedom about how we spend and can do even more to get funding to households in need of help.”