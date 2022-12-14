Every location you can catch the UK's largest festive tractor run across Leicestershire
The Arches Festive Tractor run will return on Saturday.
The UKs largest festive tractor run is set to light up Leicestershire this weekend.
On Saturday (17 December) some 400 decorated tractors will drive through the county raising money for LOROS & Leicestershire MS therapy centre.
Here is the full route –
4.15pm – Lutterworth (Coventry Road/ Brookfield Way/ Bill Crane Way)
4.35pm – Dunton Bassett (Coopers Lane/ Broughton Lane)
4.45pm – Broughton Astley (Broughton Road/ Station Road)
4.55pm – Broughton Astley (Main St/ Orchard Road/ Leicester Road)
5.15pm – Cosby (Broughton Road/ Croft Road/ Park Road)
5.45pm – Whetstone (Cambridge Road)
6pm – Blaby Centre (arriving from Leicester Road/ North Field Park)
6.05pm – Blaby (Western Drive)
6.10pm – Countesthorpe (Winchester Road)
6.20pm – Countesthorpe (The Square)
6.35pm – Peatling Magna
6.50pm – Peatling Parva
7pm – Gilmorton
7.15pm – Lutterworth (Church St/ George St/ Bitteswell Road)
7.25pm – Lutterworth (Bitteswell Road/ Crane Way)
7.30pm – Lutterworth (Leicester Road)