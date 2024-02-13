Environmental projects across Harborough could benefit from grant up to 20k

A climate emergency was declared in 2019.

Charities and community groups across Harborough could benefit from an environmental grant thanks to a district council-run scheme.

Harborough District Council has launched a grant scheme that will invest up to £450,000 in local, environmental projects over four financial years. It is designed to support its Climate Emergency Action Plan to become carbon neutral, as much as possible, by 2030.

The scheme will encourage communities across the Harborough district to engage in capital projects that will have a positive and provable impact on the environment. The grant scheme is open to any constituted 'not for profit' community groups, enterprises, registered charities, and town or parish councils. Applicants can apply for grants ranging from £5,000 to £20,000.

Projects encouraged to apply are those which run community farming or gardening, repairs or swap schemes to reduce waste, transport schemes, energy efficiency improvement schemes and creative projects raising awareness of climate change.

Applicants will need to demonstrate their project will positively impact the environment through the reduction of waste or emissions, the protection or enhancement of green spaces, or education or awareness raising of climate change.

Email [email protected] for more details and apply at www.grantapproval.co.uk.

