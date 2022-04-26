Environmental campaigners in Harborough will be offering tips for reducing energy bills and recycling

Advise will be offered on reducing your energy bills, cutting down on food waste and what you can recycle.

Then pop along to see the environmental campaigners from Sustainable Harborough Community on Saturday April 30.

They will be at the Indoor Market in Market Harborough from 9.30am to 3pm to answer your questions as the global warming challenge becomes more and more critical.

“We will have a lot of information such as tips for reducing your energy bills, cutting down on food waste and what you can recycle.

“We would also very much like to hear your thoughts about what needs to be done right now to tackle the climate crisis before it’s too late,” said Sustainable Harborough Community.

“We are looking forward to meeting you then.”