Enjoy stunning snowdrops at two Harborough district gardens in February

Snowdrops

Leicestershire gardens will open their gates as part of the National Garden Scheme Snowdrop Festival.

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 of February between 11am and 4pm, Hedgehog Hall on Loddington Road in Tilton on the Hill will open its garden full of early flowers.

Advertisement

At the same time Westview at 1 St Thomas’s Road in Great Glen will display some 300 varieties of snowdrops. Refreshments will be on sale.

Money raised will be donated to charity