Eight Harborough district play areas upgraded as part of £230,000 revamp

Logan Street Recreation Ground

Play areas across Harborough district have been refurbished as part of a £230,000 revamp.

Eight areas were upgraded throughout May and June as part of the authority’s three-year programme to make them accessible now and in future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council says some have had a full makeover and some a partial refit, but all work has been carried out with sustainability in mind, using recycled plastic materials and metal instead of wood where possible.

While most work has been carried out ahead of the summer holidays, there are still some parks yet to be upgraded later this year.

In Market Harborough, Logan Street Recreation Ground has a new multi-play unit, sensory boards, swings and recycled plastic edging and surface installed. New park benches will also be added to the site. The Headlands play area has had new toddler sit-on springer units added and broken equipment replaced.

At Little Bowden Recreation Ground a large play unit, recycled plastic surrounds and surfacing have been added, and Welland Park play area has had new recycled plastic surrounds and surfaces to paths and landscaped areas. After the summer holidays, the multi-play unit will be replaced and old equipment upgraded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manor Field play area in Thurnby has a new multi-play unit, swings, surfacing and spinning equipment. While Mitchell Grove play area in Scraptoft has had a new toddler unit, sensory boards, surfacing and the adult fitness bars have been relocated.

Moorbarns Lane play area in Lutterworth has had new junior swings, surface and old equipment has been replaced, and Devitt Way play area in Broughton Astley has new sensory equipment, surface repair and the rocking ship replaced to a rocking jeep.

Harborough District Council environment spokesman Cllr Darren Woodiwiss said: “These play area improvements are necessary to provide diverse and stimulating play equipment and safer surfacing for all. They will ensure our parks are more inclusive, accommodate cognitive play and help children be active, sociable and healthy, which is important for their development.”