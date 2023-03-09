Eco-friendly project aimed at planting one million trees launches in Harborough

The project aims to plant one million trees

A project aimed at planting more trees across the world has launched in Market Harborough.

The Greener Earth Project held its first annual event in the town which saw partners, donors and volunteers come together in their shared goal of planting one million trees across the world by 2025.

The not-for-profit charity company has planted some 63,000 trees to date across nine countries.

The group's meeting

Co-founder Jorden Summers said: “To have so many like-minded people, all together, sharing their vision and passion was an amazing experience and we can’t wait to do it again.

“We are seeing some great interest from businesses both local and national who want to turn profit into positive impact and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

The Greener Earth works with businesses, organisations and individuals who want to increase reforestation. Planting a tree starts from £1.