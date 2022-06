The eco-friendly Holistic Harborough is to return to Market Harborough town centre on Saturday (July 2).

The event is to be held on The Square in the heart of the town this weekend.

Holistic Harborough will showcase popular vegan and vegetarian foods, fairtrade products, eco-cleaning products, soaps, bath bombs, and an array of wellbeing and fitness practitioners.