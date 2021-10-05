Drivers warned that low-lying land and roads in the Welland Valley near Harborough could be flooded today

Drivers are being warned that low-lying land and roads in the Welland Valley could be flooded today by the swollen River Welland after heavy rainfall overnight.

Drivers are being warned that low-lying land and roads in the Welland Valley could be flooded today by the swollen River Welland after heavy rainfall overnight.

The warning comes as more steady rain is due to hit the Market Harborough area at about 1pm this afternoon – and continue into the early hours of tomorrow (Wednesday).

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Heavy rainfall is forecast overnight and throughout Tuesday across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

“This means that the River Welland is expected to rise, which will lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river from early morning on Tuesday 5th October onwards.”

He added: “We expect the river to remain high throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn’t likely at this time and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.