Dozens of the least energy-efficient homes in Harborough are to benefit from a new initiative as their occupants can look forward to a warmer winter.

About 70 homes across the district are to be urgently upgraded as part of a Green Homes Grant scheme.

Harborough council will be working with the Platform Housing Group after receiving Local Authority Delivery (LAD) cash from the Government totalling nearly £480,000.

“Harborough district has many older less efficient homes that can be cold and costly to heat.

“This is particularly the case in villages where there is no connection to gas,” said the authority.

“As well as solar panels for hot water, homes will be insulated and windows and doors upgraded if necessary.

“Houses are set to benefit in Lubenham, Walcote, Walton by Kimcote, Swinford, Husbands Bosworth, Market Harborough Tilton on the Hill and Great Easton.”

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, the council’s Cabinet lead on climate change and warm homes, said: “I am delighted that a significant number of homes in the district will benefit from this funding which will not only help residents, but also supports our ongoing climate agenda.

“The majority of the properties are the homes of Platform Housing Group tenants and the works will leave them with warmer homes and cheaper bills.”

Kevin Carl, Assistant Asset Management Director (East) of Platform Housing Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the upgrade of energy inefficient properties in the district of Harborough.

“This initiative will make customers’ homes warmer and allow them to save money on their heating bills.

“It also confirms our commitment to creating sustainable homes and reducing fuel poverty."

The work has to be finished by this December.

But the council hopes that further funding will be made available next year to help more residents who have cold homes.