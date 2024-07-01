Dome covering sports pitches at Harborough Leisure Centre to be replaced after more than 25 years
The indoor sports hall contains two netball courts and three tennis courts and is owned by Harborough District Council but overseen by sports provider Everyone Active. It is used by around 1,500 people a week.
The pitches are covered by an inflatable dome, which has collapsed several times over the years and is no longer under warranty, meaning it is currently out of service and in bad condition.
But the authority has now granted permission to replace the domes with a more permanent, solid structure which it says will make a nicer playing environment for users and be more energy efficient too.
The sports pitches are currently used by local schools and colleges who use it for PE lessons, along with community groups and large clubs like Market Harborough Netball League.