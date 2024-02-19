Dog owners urged to keep pets on lead following spate of attacks on sheep in Harborough

MP Neil O'Brien and local farmers with lambs

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a lead following a rise in attacks on sheep.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien says local farmers have reported a rise in attacks on sheep, including one ‘serious’ dog attack in Market Harborough last month.

He is calling for residents to ensure their dogs are kept on the lead around farm animals.

Vickie Jones, who runs a livestock farm near Husbands Bosworth, said: “There was a big rise in dog ownership in lockdown and many people don’t understand what can happen in the countryside when they don’t have control of their dogs.

“It does have a financial impact on the business, but the animal welfare issue is the main concern.

“It is really awful to see the animals suffer in this way and it is upsetting for the pet owners who just didn’t expect their dog was capable of such things.”

Mr O’Brien added: “The overwhelming majority of people keep their dog on a lead but when people don’t the results can be really disastrous. It’s horrible to see what damage an out-of-control dog can do, it can cause such suffering for the farm animals.

“People find it hard to believe their pet can be a danger to livestock but whatever their temperament, breed or size, all dogs have a chase instinct that can be triggered by the sight or movement of prey, in this case farm animals.

“It’s best to keep dogs on a lead all year round, but particularly at this time when there are so many lambs about.”

The plea comes just weeks after two German Shepherd-type dogs were seized by police on a traveller site near Desborough following a spate of fatal attacks on sheep and lambs in the area.

At least 10 animals were killed last month and police tracked two dogs that had been seen running loose in fields near Braybrooke.

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence which includes barking, chasing, biting and killing a farm animal. Owners found guilty could be prosecuted or receive a fine.

Other indirect injuries can occur as a consequence of animals suffering from broken limbs or lacerations as they try to escape through fencing, hedges or wire to get away from the animal chasing them; dogs can also cause serious distress to pregnant livestock causing them to miscarry. When animals are badly injured it often leads to them having to be put down by a vet.

Leicestershire National Farmers Union spokeswoman Harriet Ranson said: “Dog attacks on livestock are horrific and have a massive impact on the animal welfare of farm businesses, both practically but also emotionally for a farming family.

“Hundreds of sheep and cattle die as a result of injuries caused by dogs every year and these incidents cause distress for farmers and their livestock.

“This can result in catastrophic injuries by either direct contact or as a result of flight taking the animals into water or seeing them ‘pack’ into corners where they suffocate each other in panic.