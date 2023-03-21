Dog owners in Harborough reminded to keep pets under control as lambing season starts

Dog owners are reminded to keep their pets on the lead around livestock

Dog owners are reminded to keep their pets on a lead around livestock as lambing season starts.

Harborough District Community Safety Partnership and National Farmers Union (NFU) Mutual are urging dog owners to keep livestock safe while walking in the countryside.

Owners whose dogs are off lead around farm animals and chase them could be fined up to £1,000. Farmers also have the right to shoot and kill a dog which is worrying livestock.

And the NFU say dog fouling can also cause dangers to farm animals and wildlife as dog mess contains a parasite which causes abortions in animals, and bags left on the ground can be eaten.

NFU county adviser for Leicestershire, Harriet Ranson, said: “We welcome responsible dog walkers and remind everyone that the stunning Leicestershire countryside is also a working environment.

“The utter devastation caused by livestock worrying is hard to overestimate. It is the time of year when lambs are being born and a dog – no matter how small – chasing pregnant ewes around a field can lead to the deaths of not only the sheep but her unborn lamb too.

