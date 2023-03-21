News you can trust since 1854
Dog owners in Harborough reminded to keep pets under control as lambing season starts

Owners can be fined and dogs even shot

By Laura Kearns
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT
Dog owners are reminded to keep their pets on the lead around livestock
Dog owners are reminded to keep their pets on a lead around livestock as lambing season starts.

Harborough District Community Safety Partnership and National Farmers Union (NFU) Mutual are urging dog owners to keep livestock safe while walking in the countryside.

Owners whose dogs are off lead around farm animals and chase them could be fined up to £1,000. Farmers also have the right to shoot and kill a dog which is worrying livestock.

And the NFU say dog fouling can also cause dangers to farm animals and wildlife as dog mess contains a parasite which causes abortions in animals, and bags left on the ground can be eaten.

NFU county adviser for Leicestershire, Harriet Ranson, said: “We welcome responsible dog walkers and remind everyone that the stunning Leicestershire countryside is also a working environment.

“The utter devastation caused by livestock worrying is hard to overestimate. It is the time of year when lambs are being born and a dog – no matter how small – chasing pregnant ewes around a field can lead to the deaths of not only the sheep but her unborn lamb too.

“We urge people to ensure their pets are under control at all times – a legal requirement, stick to public rights of way and to bag and bin their dog’s poo as this can cause illness and death among farm animals too. By respecting our rural areas and the people who live and work there, you are helping the countryside remain a place which everyone can enjoy.”

