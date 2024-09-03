Developer pledges to make improvements to Harborough estate after complaints from residents

Harborough MP Neil O'Brien has also visited the site to listen to residents' concerns.

A developer has pledged to improve a wildlife area and pond in a new Harborough estate after animals have reportedly died or had to be rescued from the water.

As we previously reported, residents at Farndon Fields complained after developer Avant Homes replaced a wildlife pond with a lagoon lined with plastic, resulting in some animals unable to get back out.

The residents also believe Avant has not met commitments to improving biodiversity including tree planting, adding wildlife habitats and a wildflower meadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Lorna Trueman said: “The trees have died and they’ve not planted new ones. They were supposed to plant a wildflower meadow but the soil hasn’t been conditioned; they’ve just thrown a load of seed down and put blue tape everywhere.

“The hibernacula [purpose-made wildlife habits] are just a bunch of log piles in amongst the shrubs, and the pond is in awful condition - there have been badgers dying in it and some residents had to use towels to help get some ducklings out because it’s plastic lined when it should be clay.

“It’s ugly. There was a lagoon on site before, it had pine trees surrounding it before and there were fish in it, it was lovely.

“Now it’s not a balancing pond. It’s supposed to be for biodiversity – it shouldn’t be killing wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite disappointment voiced by residents, last month Harborough District Council issued Avant a certificate of practical completion.

But the authority has since confirmed improvement works are ongoing, including replacing the dead trees, and that the lagoon was not part of the completion.

A spokesperson added: “Separately Avant has said it will submit a scheme this autumn to improve the lagoon which the council will assess.

“The council did not certify the condition of the lagoon as this was not part of the agreed Practical Completion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is no breach of planning conditions, the spokesperson added that council leader Phil Knowles, and environmental Cabinet lead Darren Woodiwiss would continue discussions over the matter with residents.

An Avant Homes spokesperson confirmed the developer would be replanting trees and hedgerows following talks with the council.

They said: “There is some replanting of trees and hedgerows to be undertaken, which will be done at our cost during the next available planting season.

“These areas will then be maintained for 12 months, also at our cost, before being transferred to the residents’ management company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In relation to the lagoon, it has been identified that this has not been installed in accordance with the approved detail in the planning permission.

“We have therefore been working with our consultants and Harborough District Council to agree a schedule of required remedial works. As soon as this is agreed, we will carry them out.”

The developer also admitted a residents’ service charge should not have been requested until the full 12 months of site maintenance had been completed. Some 180 households paid the fee of just under £40 to a managing company the developer had prematurely handed site maintenance over to.

The spokesperson added: “We have been liaising with the managing agent who will reconcile the account.

“We expect this to be done this month and, as soon as it is complete, a refund will be provided to those residents who have paid the service charge.”