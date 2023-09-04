News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Desborough Heritage Centre to open its doors for 1940's day

It’s happening this weekend
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Desborough Heritage CentreDesborough Heritage Centre
Desborough Heritage Centre

Desborough Heritage Centre is set to open its doors for a 1940’s day.

The centre on Station Road will hold the event on Saturday (September 9). It includes a street scene of the early 40s and a new exhibition including enlarged photographs of the town from 1952.

Also on show there is local history on show dating back 2,000 years, including an Iron Age mirror, the remnants of two Roman villas and a 7th century Anglo-Saxon gold necklace.

Visit www.desboroughheritagecentre.co.uk for more information.

Related topics:Station Road