Desborough Heritage Centre

Desborough Heritage Centre is set to open its doors for a 1940’s day.

The centre on Station Road will hold the event on Saturday (September 9). It includes a street scene of the early 40s and a new exhibition including enlarged photographs of the town from 1952.

Also on show there is local history on show dating back 2,000 years, including an Iron Age mirror, the remnants of two Roman villas and a 7th century Anglo-Saxon gold necklace.