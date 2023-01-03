Firefighters helped rescue the horse

Firefighters from Desborough helped save a collapsed horse.

Crews from Wellingborough and Desford Fire Stations were called to a local stables where 27-year-old horse ‘Bud’ was on his side.

Advertisement

They worked with a local vet to get him outside using ropes and specialist techniques.

The horse was left by crews when he was steadier on his feet

But due to the sedation he had the horse had to be lifted using the fire crew’s equipment.