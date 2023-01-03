Desborough firefighters rescue collapsed horse
The 27-year-old horse was on its side
By The Newsroom
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:38pm
Firefighters from Desborough helped save a collapsed horse.
Crews from Wellingborough and Desford Fire Stations were called to a local stables where 27-year-old horse ‘Bud’ was on his side.
They worked with a local vet to get him outside using ropes and specialist techniques.
But due to the sedation he had the horse had to be lifted using the fire crew’s equipment.
The horse was then able to move about when he was feeling steadier on his feet.