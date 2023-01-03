News you can trust since 1854
Desborough firefighters rescue collapsed horse

The 27-year-old horse was on its side

Firefighters from Desborough helped save a collapsed horse.

Crews from Wellingborough and Desford Fire Stations were called to a local stables where 27-year-old horse ‘Bud’ was on his side.

They worked with a local vet to get him outside using ropes and specialist techniques.

The horse was left by crews when he was steadier on his feet
But due to the sedation he had the horse had to be lifted using the fire crew’s equipment.

The horse was then able to move about when he was feeling steadier on his feet.