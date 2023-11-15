Derelict factory site in Desborough could be used for retail, housing or care

It comes after plans to turn the site and its existing building into social housing were scrapped

The factory site

A derelict factory site in Desborough could be turned into retail, housing or care facilities, after plans to keep the building were scrapped.

North Northamptonshire Council previously proposed to build social housing and keep the derelict Lawrence Factory site in Desborough, but the fire service said the building was a hazard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme has since been scrapped after costs rose from £10million to more than £12million.

Three schemes have since been shortlisted for development of the derelict site, and while no details have been released publicly it could include retail, housing or care facilities.

Desborough Town Council is calling for the land to be used for retail.

It comes after town councillors previously supported plans to build a supermarket on the site, with town councillor Andy Coleman also campaigning for it to be used as retail space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to bring fresh life and hope into our town centre and help existing retailers.

"Desborough residents have already made it clear they want a retailer on the site and the town council has been very vocal and done its best to achieve the best outcome for the site that has been and eyesore for far too long.

"We don't have the infrastructure for more houses or a nursing home on the site whereas a retailer would offer local jobs and attract investment.”