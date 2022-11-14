Deputy Prime Minister turns down another invitation to visit site of proposed super prison near Harborough

Protest banner outside Gartree Prison.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State has turned down yet another invitation to visit the site of a proposed super prison near Harborough.

Leader of the opposition Cllr Phil Knowles invited Dominic Raab to see the site of the proposed £300million category B prison, which would be built next to the current 57-year-old HMP Gartree.

It comes weeks after a public inquiry was held, with a recommendation set to be made by planning inspector Hayley Butcher to the Secretary of State, who will then make a final decision at the start of next year.

The inspector carried out a visit to the site and took around two weeks hearing evidence.

But Cllr Knowles issued a second invitation to Mr Raab to visit the site, with the first sent when he previously held the position. It was also extended to Brandon Lewis when he was made Secretary of State. Neither visited the town.

A spokesman from the Team Prison Supply Directorate replied to Cllr Knowles.

He said: “The requirement to build new prisons is to enable the prison service to keep up with the predicted rise in the prison population. Due to population pressures, it is imperative we secure planning approvals for new prison spaces to meet demand and create a modern and secure estate for our prisoners and staff.

“As you will be aware, the appeal against the refusal of planning permission for a new prison next to HMP Gartree took place and the Planning Inspector is now writing the report and recommendations which will go to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for determination.

“While we appreciate your invitation for the Deputy Prime Minister to visit the area, as the appeal process is ongoing, we do not believe it would be appropriate for the Deputy Prime Minister to visit at this time.

“Should the appeal be successful, we remain committed to working with the local community and stakeholders to minimise any potential disruption caused by the new prison being constructed.”

Cllr Phil Knowles hit back at the decision.

He said: ''This stance almost beggars belief. The public opposition to this super prison being built on the site is considerable. Those of us who oppose it are happy to explain to Mr Raab our case, our beliefs, our opposition. We are happy to do this because we believe in our reasoning, we believe we are right.

“Sadly the Deputy Prime Minister, the Secretary of State continues to refuse my invitation to come here, meet the objectors and campaigners and see for himself just how wrong this site is for building this new super prison.”

The appeal by the Ministry of Justice was held after Harborough district councillors unanimously voted against the decision earlier this year citing concerns about the impact of traffic and developing on open countryside.

There had also been some 364 objections. A petition against the development also received some 2,000 signatures.