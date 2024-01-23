MP Neil O'Brien at the proposed site.

Campaigners against plans for a gas plant on a derelict mushroom farm near Great Bowden are set to hold a demonstration this weekend.

The group is objecting to an anaerobic digestion plant, using chicken manure, which would be built at Marigold Farm, off Welham Way, under the proposal.

Applicant, Great Bowden Green Energy Ltd, says the farm is derelict, and has since been the site of several illegal raves. The company says the gas plant would bring Marigold Farm back into use and contribute towards green energy production.

But concerns have been raised over potential odours from lorries carrying 9,000 tonnes of manure needed each year, among other materials including solid and liquid digestate (the substance produced by anaerobic digestion), straw and maize, as well as congestion.

A spokesperson for the campaigners said: “We believe the air quality report it has submitted about ‘negligible’ odour impacts is flawed and will be making detailed representation in this regard. For now, we note communities from elsewhere in the UK have reported being blighted by the noxious and overpowering smells the storage of poultry manure creates in these types of facilities. As such, the significant traffic and odour pollution they involve mean they have no place in residential areas.”

Bowden Green Energy believes the fermentation process itself would create no odour as it needed to be done in the absence of oxygen.

The deliveries of feedstock would be covered, it added, as exposing it to air lessens the quality of the final product. Similarly, the tank and storage would stay closed as much as possible, again minimise exposure to oxygen. All of these factors mean there should be very little smell leaking out to the surrounding area, the developer said.

The group will be joined by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien for the demonstration at 2pm on Saturday (January 27), at the entrance to the Hursley Park housing development on Northfield Avenue.

Mr O’Brien has launched a petition, which can be found on his website, against the plan and is calling on residents to sign it.