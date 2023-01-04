Demolition of historic Kibworth house to make way for new net-zero 'intelligently controlled' homes

The property in Kibworth

A 19th century house in Kibworth could be demolished to make way for a number of 21st century 'intelligently-controlled’ net-zero homes.

Plans have been submitted to Harborough District Council to tear down a large Victorian house in Kibworth and develop 11 new homes in its place.

Applicant Clarity Property Gamma Ltd, is seeking planning permission to demolish the property at 4 Station Street and re-build a similar sized property, as well as additional housing and car parking.

The existing four bed house sits in the Kibworth Beauchamp conservation area, but has been empty for some years and according to developers is in an ‘deteriorated and unattractive’ state.

If the plans are permitted, the new build will be split into four separate homes, made up of a mixture of 1 and 2 beds. A similar-sized building made up of five one and two bed homes will also be developed behind the first.

Two larger houses - a four bed and a three bed - are earmarked to be built at the back of the site. Some 22 car parking spaces are also planned, and 11 electric vehicle charging stations.

Access to the site will continue to come from the existing location off of Station Street.

The developers say they tried to find a way to retain the existing building, but had no way of finding a ‘suitable solution. But detailing and style of the new build will reflect the original and there are plans to retain some of the important features, such as the porch.

The new rear buildings will reflect the style of traditional brick houses with modern technologies to be 'net-zero homes'. It would see the properties generate as much energy as they consume in a year through modern building technology and solar panels. Heating and lighting in the new homes will be ‘intelligently controlled’ to ensure that no energy is wasted.

Developers say the system will reduce energy costs in the new homes by 90 per cent and reduce energy consumption by 40 per cent.

