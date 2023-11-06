It follows a public meeting which was attended by hundreds of residents, local MPs and the council leader

Packed during the meeting on Friday evening.

A decision is set to be made tonight on whether Harborough District Council should take Leicester’s housing overspill.

Harborough District Council’s leader Phil Knowles deferred the decision to sign the so-called ‘Statement of Common Ground’ last month while more information was sought.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It came after MPs said there was no legal obligation to take more than 1,500 homes over the next 13 years, which Leicester city said it would not be able to build.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles and MPs

MPs Neil O’Brien, Alberto Costa and Alicia Kearns recently held a public meeting which was attended by hundreds of people and the council leader.

MP Neil O’Brien said: “Not one single person, including councillors, argued that it was fair for Harborough to build more so that Leicester can build less. Compared to 2001 Harborough has built 33 per cent more homes and the city has built just 17 per cent. If councillors accept the overspill Harborough will end up building twice as many homes per head as the city, which is deeply unfair.

“Over three thousand Harborough residents and counting have signed the petition against this, and I hope the council will listen to residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is no legal requirement to sign up to this. I received a letter containing further reassurances from the housing minister which says councils who use the new planning system will be protected from speculative development.

Harborough District MPs Alberto Costa, Alicia Kearns and Neil O’Brien.

"The council’s argument is that to avoid the hypothetical and unlikely risks of some new houses, it wants us to sign up to nearly a quarter more houses here. To me, that is a bit like jumping out of a rowing boat because you are worried you might get wet. The government has provided reassurances, so to sign up to loads more houses now would be a terrible decision."

Earlier this month Harborough District Council said authorities in Leicestershire are bound by duty to cooperate and if it does not sign the statement, it will be unlikely to get the next Local Plan, which allocates sites for housing, adopted - putting the district at risk of speculative planning applications.

So far seven out of nine authorities have signed the Statement of Common Ground.