Plans to keep Harborough’s tip open – but reduce its opening hours – have been agreed.

Leicestershire County Council's cabinet voted today (Friday May 24) to approve a series of changes to waste sites around the county.

This will include the permanent closure of the Somerby site, near Melton, from October this year. Two other tips, one in Market Harborough and the other in Shepshed, had also been in the firing line when the county council first consulted on the changes.

However, strong disagreement from members of the public prompted a rethink and the council launched a second consultation setting out proposals for their continued use. These two tips will now not be closed, but they will see a reduction in the number of days they are open each week.

The site in Market Harborough will open three days a week and Shepshed’s two days a week from October. To allow the Market Harborough site to stay open, the tip at Kibworth will also see its opening days reduced down to four a week.

It is not just these four tips which will be impacted, however. All waste sites across the county will be closed on Christmas Eve starting this year.

Summer opening hours are also set to change with Saturday, Sunday and Monday hours running from 9am to 5pm. Times for all other days will be from 9am to 7pm. This will come into effect in April next year.

The future use or sale of the Somerby site will also be considered in due course, the council said. The changes have been made necessary by the dire state of the council’s finances.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Ozzy O’Shea said it was not the case that the council “wanted to close tips”. However, he added: “We’re in a financial predicament that is not of our making and the Government don’t seem to be listening to our officers when we’re asking for more money.

“I think we’re really done the best that we actually can do to go out to consultation, and we have listened and we have moved and acted. I’m not going to say I’m very happy with this, because I do not like seeing services reduced, but we’re in the best position we can be.”

Shepshed councillor Christine Radford thanked members of the public for their engagement with the consultation, saying they “played an important part in modifying the original plans”. She added she knew residents in Shepshed were “very pleased” the tip would be remaining open.

Councillor Pam Posnett, who represents Melton East, said: “I do have great sympathy with the residents of Somerby. It’s really out of Melton. People who haven’t got transport will find it very difficult to dispose of their waste.”