Decision looming on plans for a massive solar farm on the edge of the Harborough district

Plans for a huge solar farm on the edge of the Harborough district, the size of more than 100 football pitches, are set to be decided.

If approved, the development will encompass 201 acres of Leicestershire countryside.

The plan, by applicant Soars Solar Ltd, looks to erect the solar farm on land east of Countesthorpe village and adjacent to the hamlet of Foston. Developers say it would be approximately 201 acres in size, which equates to 81.4 hectares of farmland – the same size as 113 full-size football pitches.

The solar farm would consist of solar PV panels on metal arrays arranged in rows with perimeter fencing. If approved by Blaby District Council (BDC), the scheme would have an export capacity of up to 49.8MW of renewable energy – that translates to powering around 12,000 homes annually.

Planning documents reveal the panels would have a maximum height of 3m and would be spaced out on the land “to avoid any shadowing effect from one panel to another”. However, even with these measures put forward, the solar farm has proved controversial.

In all, 34 public objections to the plans have been filed, with residents concerned about disruption to views and the site being out of character with the appearance of the area. Other objections include concerns about a decrease in the value of houses, negative impact to mental health and wellbeing and the impacts the solar farm would have on walking routes as well as an increase in noise pollution.

Countesthorpe Parish Council also raised objections to the plans, raising fears about the size of the application itself. Fearing possible land contamination too, the parish council also raised concerns about over-development of the site, the lack of screening and the size of the solar panels themselves.

BDC is recommended to approve the massive solar farm at its planning committee meeting next week. This is subject to a number of conditions, including limiting the length of the solar farm itself to just 40 years. A decision will be made on Thursday September 4.