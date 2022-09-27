Daredevil teddies set to zipline through the sky across Harborough

Teddies can zipline from the church tower

Daring teddy bears will be taking the plunge from the top of Harborough’s St Dionysius Church this weekend.

Bears will zipline from the tower to a team at the ground level where they will collect a certificate of courage.

It is taking place at the church on High Street from midday until 4pm on Saturday (October 1) as part of Big Green Week - celebrating more sustainable living and promoting ideas to counteract climate change.

Event spokesman Andrew Reeves said: “Bring along your Paddingtons, Ruperts, Winnie the Poohs, and all other bears, and watch them jump from the church spire in this gravity-defying stunt.

Advertisement

“Your teddy bear will be creating amazing family memories, so don’t forget to bring along your camera to capture some paw-traits.

“If your bear is scared of heights, don’t worry. There will be a t-shirt competition to take part in too.

“Local company Dan Fordham Tree Care has constructed with their bare hands a perilous zipline, and we’ve had amazing support from local companies WW Browns builders and TGW Logistics. It has also been wonderful to increase our partnership work with St Dionysius on this joint venture between church and Market Harborough C of E Academy.”

The charge per teddy is £3 or £5 for two in tandem.

Advertisement

Before the zipline there is a Great Big Teddy Tidy which starts at the church at 9.30am and is supported by local clean-up champions the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles.

There will also be a Freecycling Coffee Morning between 10am and midday where people can take unwanted items to the church and help themselves to items they can use. It will include a toy swap, drop boxes for the Jubilee Foodbank, the Hygiene Bank, and the Bra Bank in aid of Against Breast Cancer.

The activities are among those happening for Big Green Week in the town. The event is happening in the town over nine days and are hosted by local community groups to protect and enhance the environment, and to help people to lead more sustainable lives.