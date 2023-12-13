Crunch vote deferred on whether to accept share of Leicester's housing in Harborough
A crunch vote on whether to accept a share of Leicester’s housing need in Harborough has been deferred for a third time.
On Monday night, Harborough district councillors agreed to defer the decision on whether to accept over 1,500 extra homes, and spend £2million on a local plan, until December 18.
It follows a letter by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien to district council leader Phil Knowles calling for a delay after it emerged an overhaul of the government rulebook on housing and planning was due to be published yesterday (Tuesday).
The authority says after the updated National Planning Policy Framework is released it should have the most up-to-date information.
Residents who submitted questions have been promised written responses after the items have been debated. They will then have the opportunity to send in any supplementary questions.
Cllr Knowles said: “I’m delighted to support the proposal from one of our local MPs to postpone discussions on these reports in view of the new planning policy framework the government is expected to share. As I have said all along, no decisions have been made and it is important that all new information is considered and shared with councillors so that they may make informed decisions.
“It was frustrating that cabinet were not able to answer questions on the local plan from members of the public, but the timing of the government’s new planning framework announcement that we expect, plus the meeting adjournment, meant that this was not advised. Everyone who asked a question will receive a full written response and have the chance to ask a supplementary question.”