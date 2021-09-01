Crack down on roadside rubbish across Harborough is proving a big success, say council

Harborough council said that the summertime initiative is having a “positive impact, with significantly less rubbish being dumped by the roadside”.

A multi-agency drive to crack down on roadside rubbish across Harborough is proving a big success.

“Our enviro-crime officers have noticed less litter in laybys and are regularly speaking to drivers who they have praised for supporting the campaign,” said the local authority.

The council has teamed up with Lutterworth Town Council, Magna Park owners GLP and other neighbouring councils to launch the clampdown on litter.

Hard-hitting new signs in different languages have been put up in litter hotspots throughout Harborough district.

And a series of action days have been held along the A5, A6, A47, A426, A4304 and A4303 roads as enviro-crime officers spoke to drivers to highlight the campaign.

Extra patrols - using vehicles fitted with cameras - are also being carried out.

“Whilst the emphasis of the campaign is about education, rather than enforcement, a second fixed penalty notice has just been issued to a driver from Tunbridge Wells,” said the council.

They were spotted by an eco-crime officer hurling a drinks can and dirty tissue out of their car window as they drove along the A47 in Harborough district.

The offender has now been ordered to shell out £150.