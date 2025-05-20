Council supports Harborough businesses to cut carbon footprint during Great Big Green Week
The authority has organised a free Sustainability Accelerator Event at Harborough Innovation Centre, on Wednesday June 11, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
This event, in collaboration with Greener Futures Leicestershire, will feature up-to-date guidance on the UK government’s sustainability reporting standards, alongside interactive workshops.
Topics will include:
- Action planning and meeting legal requirements
- Calculating your carbon footprint
- Accessing funding opportunities
- Reducing the environmental impact of digital activity
- Using sustainability to boost tourism
Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, cabinet lead for environmental and climate change, said: “This is a valuable, hands-on opportunity to grow, strengthen sustainable practices and connect with others. It supports our local community while demonstrating the council’s commitment to delivering practical actions through our Climate Emergency Action Plan.”
Visit investinharborough.com/sae2025 to book a spot.
This project has received £5,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.