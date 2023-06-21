News you can trust since 1854
Council set to sell off site in Desborough which has been derelict for 20 years

It will be put up for sale
By Laura Kearns
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
North Northamptonshire Council is to sell off a site in Desborough which has stood derelict for over 20 years.North Northamptonshire Council is to sell off a site in Desborough which has stood derelict for over 20 years.
North Northamptonshire Council is to sell off a derelict site in Desborough.

The authority has declared the former Lawrence’s shoe factory site as ‘surplus’ after it sat empty for 20 years, and it will now be put up for sale.

The council inherited the site off Harborough Road from the former Kettering Borough Council, which bought it in 2005 and says the decision follows an extensive review of options for it.

Various uses for the area, branded ‘a jungle’ by locals, have been considered over the years, including building a supermarket, community hub or council houses on the site, but none have ever progressed.

The council says the sale will bring the site forward for redevelopment, providing wider economic benefits in a reasonable time scale and provide a value for money outcome for the authority.

It adds the community will be engaged in the outcome of any development plan.

