Council set to sell off site in Desborough which has been derelict for 20 years

North Northamptonshire Council is to sell off a derelict site in Desborough.

The authority has declared the former Lawrence’s shoe factory site as ‘surplus’ after it sat empty for 20 years, and it will now be put up for sale.

The council inherited the site off Harborough Road from the former Kettering Borough Council, which bought it in 2005 and says the decision follows an extensive review of options for it.

Various uses for the area, branded ‘a jungle’ by locals, have been considered over the years, including building a supermarket, community hub or council houses on the site, but none have ever progressed.

The council says the sale will bring the site forward for redevelopment, providing wider economic benefits in a reasonable time scale and provide a value for money outcome for the authority.