Council says it is in ‘listening mode’ as consultation begins into plans which would see Harborough tip close

Harborough tip

Council says it is in ‘listening mode’ as a consultation begins into plans which would see Harborough tip close.

Leicestershire County Council has proposed to shut the site, along with Shepshed and Somerby waste and recycling centres, in a bid to save some £420,000.

Data from 2019 shows Harborough was one of the most well-used tips with some 113,000 annual users at its site, but the figure is nearly half that of Whetstone, the busiest tip in Leicestershire which had some 208,000.

But the authority says following the pandemic it has seen a difference in how the service is used, and the district’s needs will be better met at nearby Kibworth tip, which has better facilities after recently undergoing a £5million upgrade.

The council needs to save some £100million by 2027, and says it is on course for a £9million overspend this year due to rising social care costs.

And the consultation so residents can have their say will be held until January 24.

Environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “We’re in listening mode here. We want to know what people think of our pragmatic proposals that make savings but also minimise any impact on residents.

“We’re the lowest funded council in the UK and we’re doing what we can to make services as efficient as possible, but the growing pressures mean we have to make tough decisions like the ones put forward here.

“Please complete the consultation as we really do welcome everyone’s thoughts.”

Other plans to help save money would see all sites closed on Christmas Eve, and summer opening hours changed.

If the plans are given the green light it would see the equivalent to nine and a half full time jobs affected, though the authority says it will redeploy staff ‘where possible’.

The three sites would be closed, but the council has not ruled out selling them in future.

The council says it runs 14 waste sites, which is more than other East Midlands counties, and a reduction would bring it in line with others in the region.