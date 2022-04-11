Council focusses on air pollution in Harborough

Harborough District Council

Harborough District Council and North West Leicestershire District Council have been handed over £27,000 to enhance people’s knowledge of ‘particulate matter’.

That is solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air.

The two fellow councils are also setting out to highlight awareness of its impact on health.

The cash is being provided by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ Air Quality Grant Programme.

The money will cover the cost of buying monitoring equipment to help understand levels of particles in the air released through the burning of solid fuel or wood stoves, etc, which is more common in rural areas.

The authorities will also strive to raise awareness of the impact burning solid fuel can have on health and the environment.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead on air quality, said: “We know there is increasing public concern about particles in the air which can be inhaled.

“We intend to use this funding to find out more about local levels and encourage people to consider how they can help reduce it.

“Exposure to particulates can result in health issues, especially in vulnerable groups, such as the young, elderly and those with respiratory problems,” said Cllr Bateman.

“This is a significant step in the right direction to tackling this issue now.”

The council aims to increase monitoring to provide data and information about local concentrations, how concentrations vary across the districts and the impact of different sources such as solid fuel burners on air quality.

Cllr Andrew Woodman, North West Leicestershire District Council Portfolio Holder for Community Services, said: “Solid fuel burners are becoming increasingly popular and are seen as a more natural way to produce heat for homes.

“It is important that we do look at the potential impact that burning solid fuel can have on people’s health, and the quality of the air we breathe.

“This joint project is a great way to share learning from both districts and will help to shape our approach to improving air quality where there are concerns.”

You can find out more about what the council is doing to improve air quality in the district at www.harborough.gov.uk/airquality