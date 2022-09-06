Council blunder means CCTV must be removed in Harborough’s Welland Park

CCTV is being temporarily removed in Welland Park

A council blunder means CCTV cameras must be taken down in Market Harborough’s Welland Park.

The six cameras were installed in May as part of safety improvements by Harborough District Council, but permission to put them on lampposts was granted in error.

Leicestershire County Council has apologised and said it will work with the district council to rectify the issue.

A spokesman said: “Harborough District Council applied to install CCTV on lampposts, with Leicestershire County Council initially granting the required licences to install these cameras.

“However, it became clear that these licences were issued in error for a type of post which cannot have these cameras installed, for both electrical and safety reasons.

“The application portal does state that no attachments will be permitted on this type of post. Nevertheless, Leicestershire County Council would like to apologise for the wrongful issuing of these permissions in the first instance.

“We will continue to work with Harborough District Council in order to ensure these cameras are installed quickly and safely”.

But Harborough District Council says it was told the streetlights were safe to install cameras on.

District council leader Phil King said: “As part of safety improvements to Welland Park, proposals were agreed by Harborough District Council to install CCTV cameras at six locations in the park.

“Unfortunately, the council has been informed by Leicestershire County Council that streetlights in the park are unable to support the new cameras despite assurances earlier this year, following an inspection of streetlighting columns, that they were suitable for use.

“The council is now arranging for a further survey to be undertaken and is working with the county council to ensure the cameras can be installed at the soonest opportunity.”

The CCTV was joint-funded through government money by the district council and Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Leader of the opposition Phil Knowles called on the issue to be fixed quickly.