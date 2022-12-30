Green bin costs are set to rise

The cost of garden waste collection in the Harborough district will increase next year.

From April 2023, the annual subscription charge for the garden waste collection service will increase by £6 - from £55 to £61.

Harborough District Council says the hike is due to inflation rates impacting the service.

The authority’s environment and waste spokesman, Cllr Jonathan Bateman, said: “A couple of years ago we decided that the optional garden waste service should be fully funded by subscribers as it is unfair for residents who choose not to use the service to subsidise it via council tax payments. With the level of inflation and associated costs being as they are, we have no choice but to increase the cost of an annual subscription in 2023.”

Harborough District Council says it wants to ensure that the full costs of the non-statutory garden waste service continue are met by those receiving the optional service, rather than using council tax payments from all residents to subsidise it.

Garden waste collections run fortnightly from April to the end of November and start again in March.

Subscribers can dispose of loose green waste, grass cuttings, leaves, flowers, weeds, clippings, twigs and small branches, which would otherwise need to be taken to the tip.

Customers have received an email from the authority about the increased fee and can opt out of they are subscribers.

