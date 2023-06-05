News you can trust since 1854
Concerns raised about speeding in Market Harborough

Mobile speed cameras to be used
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Rupert Matthews on one of the roads where cars often speedRupert Matthews on one of the roads where cars often speed
Rupert Matthews on one of the roads where cars often speed

Concerns have been raised about speeding in Market Harborough.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews recently met with neighbourhood policing commander Inspector Liz Perry.

She explained residents were worried about speeding in Main Road and Station Road in Broughton Astley. Traffic surveys were carried out and new mobile speed camera sites identified to address the issues.

Similar concerns were raised about the A4304 in Husbands Bosworth and the B581 near Dunton Bassett, with mobile speed cameras to be used in the area. A group has also been launched in Kibworth to monitor speeding.

Mr Matthews said: "Officers are taking action to address concerns however I will discuss stepping up enforcement in the way local people want.

"Speeding not only poses a danger to life it also spoils people's enjoyment of their neighbourhoods and homes. Residents are rightly fed up and I am determined to root out other solutions to tackle these problems head-on."

