Rupert Matthews on one of the roads where cars often speed

Concerns have been raised about speeding in Market Harborough.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews recently met with neighbourhood policing commander Inspector Liz Perry.

She explained residents were worried about speeding in Main Road and Station Road in Broughton Astley. Traffic surveys were carried out and new mobile speed camera sites identified to address the issues.

Similar concerns were raised about the A4304 in Husbands Bosworth and the B581 near Dunton Bassett, with mobile speed cameras to be used in the area. A group has also been launched in Kibworth to monitor speeding.

Mr Matthews said: "Officers are taking action to address concerns however I will discuss stepping up enforcement in the way local people want.