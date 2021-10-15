Community litter picking group in the Harborough area gets a helping hand from young Brownies - and McDonalds

The Harborough branch of McDonald's has donated more hi-viz vests to the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles community group - and 20 girls from the 5th Market Harborough Brownies joined forces with other volunteers and Geoff Walker from the Wombles in Litter Education to collect litter in and around Market Harborough town centre.

Andrew Reeves, member of the South Leicestershire Wombles who distributes the hi-viz vests to volunteers, said: “The South Leicestershire Wombles and I would like to thank the 5th Market Harborough Brownies for their recent litter pick. The vests have been invaluable at events within our community as it has enabled the Sustainable Harborough Community, The Woodland Trust as well as local schools to safely join in and help keep Market Harborough litter free. Our volunteers are dedicated to keeping the local area clean and tidy, and we are thankful for the ongoing support from Glyn and his team.”

Katie Campion and Emma Parr, Brownie Leaders, said: “Our young volunteers had a great time helping keep the local area clean and tidy, we have definitely inspired Wombles of the future! A huge thanks to Glyn and his team for the hi-viz vests.”

Market Harborough McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley said: “McDonald’s is committed to fighting litter in our local communities and we are happy with the difference we continue to make. We want to thank the 5th Market Harborough Brownies and the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles for the impact they are having tackling litter in the local area and we look forward to working with them again.”