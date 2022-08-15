Community hub promises to be 'eyes and ears' of Harborough

A community hub which promises to be the ‘eyes, ears and voice’ for the town has been set up in Market Harborough.

A community hub which promises to be the ‘eyes, ears and voice’ for the town has been set up in Market Harborough.

Under the guidance of Harborough District Council, the Harborough Town Hub says it will take ‘positive action’ for the some 26,000 local residents and businesses by making it easier for groups to work together.

The Hub is an independent, non-political, community-led organisation which organisers hope, in their words, will ‘grow synergy, self help and long term networking between community groups, charities, schools, businesses and government agencies in the town’.

It has currently appointed officers and a committee and has agreed an action plan under the council’s advice.

A spokesman said: “The Hub will identify what support is needed by existing specialist organisations in Market Harborough and create new working groups where necessary to action agreed priorities.

"It will be the eyes, ears and voice for our community - promoting and improving the social, economic and environmental well-being of our town which is unrepresented by a town council. It will also facilitate the creation of statutory neighbourhood forums under the Localism Act 2011.”

Neighbourhood forums can produce neighbourhood plans to ensure change is driven in the right areas of the community.

Organisers say upcoming events will be planned where residents can learn more about the process and contribute to their neighbourhood plan which can contribute to subjects including flooding, transport, new developments or business requirements.