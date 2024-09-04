‘Community fridge’ reduces waste and boosts community spirit in Lutterworth

Some food was used and cooked up by a team at George Street Church, and served for free to the community.

A ‘community fridge’ is bringing people together in Lutterworth.

Based in the town’s Family Hub, it’s filled with donated food, which residents can take for free.

It’s the fifth community fridge to be opened by Leicestershire County Council, in partnership with the environmental charity Hubbub UK, and aims reduce food waste and support the health and wellbeing of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it opened in May, volunteers and ‘customers’ have been sharing recipes, trying new food and making meals for neighbours - and even the wider community.

Sam Peverett, a volunteer development officer at the county council, described how the project had gone beyond food waste and free donations: “We get given a lot of fresh items and as a result we’re seeing some people trying fruit and vegetables they’ve never eaten before.

“We’ve also seen people swap recipe ideas while waiting for their bags and we know others make meals, or things like strawberry jam, for neighbours from the food.

“George Street Church even made hot meals using some of the ingredients, which it then served to the community for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our volunteers have really gelled well, and some have been sharing their own recipe ideas with people. They have been such an asset and have helped to make this all possible.”

In the space of a year, the council’s fridges were used by more than 11,000 people across the county and saved around 42 tonnes- the equivalent weight of around 21 shipping containers - of waste going to landfill.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, representative for children and families, said: “Food waste is a really big issue across the country but the brilliant thing about community fridges is that people can make use of perfectly good food that would otherwise be thrown away.”

She has thanked volunteers and the businesses for their ‘invaluable’ support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s community fridges are stocked with donations from residents, projects and supermarkets. In Lutterworth this includes E and R Tearooms and Sweet Sisters. Regular donors also include Greggs, Lidl, Aldi, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose, Milner’s Bakery and The Coop.

Lutterworth Community Fridge opens from 10-11.30am Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-2pm on Thursdays.

For more on Family Hubs in Leicestershire visit www.familyhubsleicestershire.org.uk