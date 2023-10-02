Coffee, classic cars and cake from Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club help raise money for Macmillan

Members of Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club held their annual Macmillan coffee morning.

Classic cars, coffee and cake have helped raise money for Macmillan.

Members of the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club recently held their annual Macmillan Coffee Morning at the club yard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than £400 was raised for the cancer charity with visitors enjoying coffee, homemade cake and sandwiches.

They also saw classic cards which visited the yard along with steam engines and tractors.