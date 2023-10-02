Coffee, classic cars and cake from Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club help raise money for Macmillan
More than £400 was raised for the cancer charity
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
Classic cars, coffee and cake have helped raise money for Macmillan.
Members of the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club recently held their annual Macmillan Coffee Morning at the club yard.
More than £400 was raised for the cancer charity with visitors enjoying coffee, homemade cake and sandwiches.
They also saw classic cards which visited the yard along with steam engines and tractors.
It means the total raised by the club for Macmillian in recent years is nearly £2,000.