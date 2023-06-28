Clinical research in Leicestershire receives £5.5million boost for state-of-the-art equipment

Funding totals £5.5million

Funding totalling £5.5million has been announced to support clinical research in Leicestershire.

The government cash injection is for cutting-edge technology including a new CT scanner and state-of-the-art equipment for research into heart and respiratory conditions, diabetes, weight management, and long Covid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The majority of the funding - £5.4million – has been awarded to University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust with the remainder between Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust and Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland Integrated Care Board.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “This is hugely welcome news, and particularly exciting that the money will fund a new CT scanner which will support cutting-edge research. Leicestershire is already home to some of the very best in medical research and this funding will ensure we can continue this work and retain the incredible talent we have locally.

“It will also ensure that the NHS in Leicestershire can provide the very best healthcare to the residents of Harborough, Oadby, and Wigston, which is something I have been working on as a health minister and local MP.”

The new equipment is part of a wider government package worth £96 million, which has been awarded to 93 NHS organisations across England. The funding will drive research and innovation to enable scientific discoveries and new technologies to improve the prevention, management, and treatment of serious and long-term conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement