It was part of a worldwide day of action for climate justice.

Campaigners in Market Harborough

Campaigners for climate change have held a protest in Market Harborough.

Harborough Climate Action took part in a worldwide day of action for climate justice on December 9.

It saw residents meet by the Old Grammar School and call for a move from fossil fuels and for use of renewable energy.

Among those calling for change is nine-year-old local boy James.

He said: “I want my future to be safe. The damage done to our climate and planet through deforestation supported by governments, and through other actions to make money, makes me scared about what will happen in the future.

“Action needs to be taken now to stop earth becoming too hot or too cold, too wet or too dry, and we all have a responsibility to do this.