Climate change campaigners hand over a petition to Harborough MP

The Rev Canon Brian Davis hands the petition to Neil O’Brien MP>

Climate change campaigners have handed over a petition signed by over 500 people to Harborough MP Neil O’Brien demanding urgent action now.

Local residents backed the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice last month by signing the petition set up by Sustainable Harborough Community (SHC).

They are calling on Neil O'Brien to use his influence to urge the Government to do far more to tackle global warming as they handed him the petition.

The Rev Canon Brian Davis, chairman of the Sustainable Harborough Community, said: “Whilst we were pleased that global leaders were able to make some real commitments towards tackling the Climate Emergency at the recent COP26 talks, overall the outcome was very disappointing.

“Even with all the commitments made, the need to limit temperature increases to 1.5 degrees above the agreed baseline by 2050 will not be achieved.

“Urgent action is needed by the UK government right now,” he said.

“The UK still has several months to run as chair of COP26, but world leaders will not listen to a government that does not practice what it preaches.”

The petition reads:

We the undersigned, residents of your constituency call upon our Government :

- to end its support for coal, oil and gas, within the UK and elsewhere

- to end climate-wrecking projects such as a new coal mine in Cumbria, a vast oil field in the Cambo Field off Shetland, and new oil drilling in Surrey

- to stop funding fossil fuel developments around the world, including a planned gas mega-project in Mozambique

- to support justice for those who live in parts of the world where they are most affected by the climate crisis, and yet have done least to cause it