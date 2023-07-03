News you can trust since 1854
Classic Car Show to race into Market Harborough this weekend

There’s more than 300 vehicles on show
By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:06 BST
Hundreds of cars will race into townHundreds of cars will race into town
More than 300 vintage and classic vehicles are set to roll into Harborough this week.

The Classic Car Show takes place across the town centre on Sunday (July 9) between 10am and 4pm.

Vehicles from lorries to Lambrettas, Ferraris to fire engines and motorbikes to Mercedes, have already booked to take part, with more expected to sign-up before the day.

The free event is being organised by events company Harborough Live Events, in partnership with Harborough District Council, and will include food and drink available to buy on The Square during the day and other stalls to browse.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Visitors flock to Market Harborough from all over the district and further afield for our annual classic car show, so I am pleased we are able to support it again for what promises to be a great day out for people of all ages.”

Visit www.visitharborough.com/ccs2023 for more information.

