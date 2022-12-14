Christmas race to be held in Harborough in a bid to collect last minute donations for local foodbank

Donations were made from local bikers to the foodbank this week

Runners are being urged to take part in a race raising money for Harborough food bank.

Harborough Athletics Club and Market Harborough Rugby Club are hosting a Christmas Race on Sunday (December 18) at 10.15am at the Leisure Centre grounds which will begin with a warm up on the sports field. Younger and older runners are welcome to the event.

Advertisement

It comes after Harborough bikers donated bags of items to the Jubilee Foodbank.

Club secretary Howard Crabtree said: "We have asked those willing and club members to bring donations to the club house which is attached to the rugby premises.

“The foodbank representatives will come to collect the donations where officials for rugby and athletics will do the handover at 1pm."

Along with regular foodbank donations items for Christmas are also being accepted including microwavable puddings, crackers for cheese, jars or tins of pate, tinned ham, chocolate bars and small bags of nuts.

Advertisement