Christmas Fair in Harborough had to be moved after being battered by strong winds

The Christmas Bazaar at the Green Man Cabin shop was held last weekend.

But due to strong wind and rain it had to be dismantled after Saturday and stock taken inside on Sunday.

It is now being held inside the shop on Waterloo Farm Leisure in Great Oxendon.

A spokeswoman said: “The Christmas Bazaar was held in our gazebo on Saturday and was due to run on the Sunday but due to the wind and rain had to be taken down. All the stock is now inside our adjacent shop Green Man Cabin.