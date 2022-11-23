Christmas Fair in Harborough had to be moved after being battered by strong winds
It is now taking place inside the Green Man Cabin shop
A Christmas fair had to be moved after being battered by strong winds.
The Christmas Bazaar at the Green Man Cabin shop was held last weekend.
Advertisement
But due to strong wind and rain it had to be dismantled after Saturday and stock taken inside on Sunday.
It is now being held inside the shop on Waterloo Farm Leisure in Great Oxendon.
Most Popular
A spokeswoman said: “The Christmas Bazaar was held in our gazebo on Saturday and was due to run on the Sunday but due to the wind and rain had to be taken down. All the stock is now inside our adjacent shop Green Man Cabin.
“It’s a quirky independent shop selling gifts, antiques, jewellery and our Christmas Bazaar stock. We also now stock all types of fishing tackle and bait. The tearoom next to us is lovely too, with home cooked food.”