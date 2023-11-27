Christmas bazaar to take place at Harborough's Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Organisers say visitors can stock up on Christmas gifts.
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Harborough is set to hold a Christmas bazaar this weekend.
It will take place between 9am and 3pm on Saturday (December 2) in the Octagonal Hall in the church in Fairfield Road.
There will be stalls selling gifts and homemade treats and items, and refreshments and a bbq will also be provided.
Santa will also be in his grotto handing out presents to local children.