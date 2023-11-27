Christmas bazaar to take place at Harborough's Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church

Organisers say visitors can stock up on Christmas gifts.

It will take place this Saturday.

Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Harborough is set to hold a Christmas bazaar this weekend.

It will take place between 9am and 3pm on Saturday (December 2) in the Octagonal Hall in the church in Fairfield Road.

There will be stalls selling gifts and homemade treats and items, and refreshments and a bbq will also be provided.