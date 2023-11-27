News you can trust since 1854
Christmas bazaar to take place at Harborough's Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church

Organisers say visitors can stock up on Christmas gifts.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
It will take place this Saturday.

Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Harborough is set to hold a Christmas bazaar this weekend.

It will take place between 9am and 3pm on Saturday (December 2) in the Octagonal Hall in the church in Fairfield Road.

There will be stalls selling gifts and homemade treats and items, and refreshments and a bbq will also be provided.

Santa will also be in his grotto handing out presents to local children.

